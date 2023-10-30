Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 823 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $111.54 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.85.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

