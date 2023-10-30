Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $501,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HCI Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HCI. Compass Point increased their price objective on HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -60.15%.

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.