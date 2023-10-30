Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
