Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,525,000 after acquiring an additional 748,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.
NYSE JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
