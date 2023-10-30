Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
