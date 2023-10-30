Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,525,000 after purchasing an additional 748,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
