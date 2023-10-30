Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
