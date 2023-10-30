Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

