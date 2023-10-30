Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,798,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,827 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $463,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 374.6% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 63,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

