Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 5,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 597,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

