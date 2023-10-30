Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 4,043 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,080,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,066,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 711,039 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,618 shares of company stock worth $3,309,830. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

