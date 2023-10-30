Keybank National Association OH Buys New Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

