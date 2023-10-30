Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 4,112 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.76. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

