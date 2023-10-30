Keybank National Association OH Has $134,000 Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

