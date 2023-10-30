Keybank National Association OH Has $167,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ING Groep by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.2 %

ING stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.4267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 37.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

