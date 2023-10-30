Keybank National Association OH Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $365.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $120.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on BBCP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $110,930.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,275,692 shares in the company, valued at $18,364,834.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concrete Pumping Profile

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.