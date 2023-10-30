Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,663,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $275,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

