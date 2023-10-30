Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,663,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $275,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.