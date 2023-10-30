Keybank National Association OH Invests $135,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. No Street GP LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 25.6% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 363,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

