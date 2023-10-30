Keybank National Association OH Invests $176,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.32.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.05. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,960 shares of company stock worth $890,874. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.