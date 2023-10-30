Keybank National Association OH Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 421.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $602.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50.

