Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 13,029 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after acquiring an additional 816,211 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,593,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 795,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after acquiring an additional 757,481 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

ARQT stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,837.94% and a negative return on equity of 188.88%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

