Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR opened at $12.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.84. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,343 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $25,280.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,608.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

