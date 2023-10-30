Keybank National Association OH Takes $203,000 Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,019,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 246,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $114.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.52. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.47.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

