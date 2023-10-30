Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $881,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 79,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %
JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
