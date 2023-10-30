Kristi A. Savacool Acquires 4,550 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) Director Kristi A. Savacool acquired 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $49,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,222.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TrueBlue stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.39. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.90 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 327.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 299.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

