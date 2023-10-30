LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

