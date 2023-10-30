Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,846,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,022,846,000 after purchasing an additional 183,861 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 462,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 15,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.