LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,180 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $103.79 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.