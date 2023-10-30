LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $63.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

