LPL Financial LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 40.6% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 22.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $623.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

