LPL Financial LLC Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $207.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $196.13 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

