LPL Financial LLC Invests $11.54 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 142,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.