LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,728 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $139.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

