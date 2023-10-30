LPL Financial LLC Sells 15,356 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.11, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.