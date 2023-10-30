LPL Financial LLC Sells 24,227 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,227 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $18.20 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $24.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th.

(Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

