Mathes Company Inc. Invests $6.36 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,662 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day moving average of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

