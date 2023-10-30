Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,837.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 886,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,545,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

