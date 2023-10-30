Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $329.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

