Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

