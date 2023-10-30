Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

