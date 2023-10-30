Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.68.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

