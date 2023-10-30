Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.68. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

