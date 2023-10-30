Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $6,355,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 89,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

