Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 336 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 79,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day moving average of $161.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

