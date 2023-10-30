Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 4,921 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

