NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $405.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

