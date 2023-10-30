NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $405.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.04 and a 200 day moving average of $404.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

