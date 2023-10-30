NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $405.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

