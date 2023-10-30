NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $405.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average of $404.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

