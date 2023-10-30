Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 817 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,713,000 after buying an additional 334,339 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 55,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 96,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $19,520,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

